Unseasonably mild temperatures through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Another week dominated by a strong west to SW flow aloft that will keep temperatures running 15 to 25degrees above normal for the next few days.

Maximum temperatures will be close to record high levels Monday through Wednesday across SW Montana.

A dry cold front will arrive Thursday with a slight dip in temperatures through Friday. This frontal system could produce locally windy conditions across the state.

By the weekend into early next week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower to upper 40’s.

