Unseasonably warm as we wrap up January

BOZEMAN – A mild weather pattern will begin this weekend with well above normal temperatures through most of next week.

Some of the warmest maximum temperatures will be Tuesday through Thursday with a mix of mid 40s to mid 50s across the state and a few select cities could see low to mid 60s.

Morning lows will also be above normal next week.

There is a pattern change coming. Beginning late next week, a deep trough will develop over the western half of the country producing cooler temperatures and light to moderate snow for the first weekend in February.