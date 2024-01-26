Watch Now
Unseasonably warm as we wrap up January

Posted at 1:32 PM, Jan 26, 2024
BOZEMAN – A mild weather pattern will begin this weekend with well above normal temperatures through most of next week.

Some of the warmest maximum temperatures will be Tuesday through Thursday with a mix of mid 40s to mid 50s across the state and a few select cities could see low to mid 60s.

Morning lows will also be above normal next week.

There is a pattern change coming. Beginning late next week, a deep trough will develop over the western half of the country producing cooler temperatures and light to moderate snow for the first weekend in February.

