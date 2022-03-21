Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast

BOZEMAN – Temperatures this week into the final weekend of March will remain near to well above normal. Warmest temperatures will be Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and well above normal by the weekend.

Unfortunately, the heavy wet snow on Sunday will not be repeated in the next 7 to 10 days. Sunday’s storm event brought a tenth of an inch to almost a half an inch of moisture to SW Montana and did give our mountain snowpack a much-needed moisture boost. But as mentioned above the forecast is unseasonably warm through the end of March and that means melting snow is likely to occur. As of March 21st, SW Montana is running around a quarter of an inch below normal on month to date precipitation.

The next weather maker will bring some moisture back to the region next Monday with valley rain and higher mountain snow possible.