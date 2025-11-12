Unseasonably warm Thursday but not Friday

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm temperatures for SW Montana will continue on Thursday with daytime highs 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

A Pacific storm will arrive Thursday evening with scattered showers and increasing wind Friday as a cold front moves through the state.

Temperatures will be cooler overall but remain slightly warmer than normal Friday into the weekend.

Next week, a new Pacific storm will arrive Monday with scattered rain and snow for most of SW Montana and behind that storm system look for colder temperatures for the rest of next week.