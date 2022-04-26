Unsettled weather pattern through the end of the week

BOZEMAN – A weak cold front is passing through Montana Tuesday afternoon producing gusty surface winds and some scattered showers.

This disturbance should pass through quickly and after sunset the overall pattern will begin to settle down over SW Montana.

Wednesday a SW surface flow will bring in another round of scattered showers by afternoon. There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms and higher elevation snow.

By Thursday afternoon a new upper-level trough will dig into the region and produce a better chance for widespread valley rain and mountain snow Thursday night through Saturday morning. All mountain ranges should see accumulating snow above 7,000’. This could produce some minor slow-go travel issues for higher elevation mountain passes on Friday.

kbzk

This storm system will drift into far eastern Montana Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. Another round of snow and wind is possible and there could be wintry travel conditions along the Montana – North Dakota Stateline.