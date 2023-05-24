Unstable atmosphere will produce thunderstorms for several days

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere remains slightly unstable with a moisture feed out of the SW and this pattern is conducive for thunderstorm develop through the weekend.

The greatest concern is where the strong to severe thunderstorms will develop. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for strong to severe thunderstorms clipping a small area of Madison, Gallatin, and Park Counties this afternoon and evening.

This means some storms could produce brief heavy rainfall, moderate to large size hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.

This pattern will simply repeat itself over and over again through the weekend. Thursday afternoon there could be more widespread thunderstorm activity over SW Montana.