Unstable atmospheric conditions through Tuesday

More thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft with just enough moisture combined with an unstable atmosphere will once again produce scattered thunderstorms. East of the divide could have the stronger thunderstorms Monday with a few possibly reaching severe status.

South Central Montana has a higher probability of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon through Monday evening. This means some storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or damaging hail.

Tuesday afternoon weak to moderate strength thunderstorms could popup especially east of the divide.

Wednesday through Friday should be a quieter weather pattern.
The next significant weather pattern change comes this weekend. A deep trough now developing in the Gulf of Alaska will begin to move inland, producing a much cooler weather pattern with forecast temperatures well below normal.

