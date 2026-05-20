Valley rain and mountain snow returns Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A cool Canadian storm is dropping through Montana from North to South Wednesday afternoon.

Cold front followed by an area of Low-pressure will produce scattered valley rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday early evening. Overnight scattered showers are likely along mountain snow through early Thursday morning.

Most of this wet weather will begin to exit the region by Thursday afternoon.

Beginning Friday a building High-pressure ridge will develop and bring warming and drying conditions to the region. Temperatures could reach the 70s with a few isolated lower 80s by Sunday.

