Valley rain and mountain snow to continue into the weekend

BOZEMAN – A mild SW flow aloft will continue to pave the way for additional rounds of valley rain and mountain snow to the region through early next week.

Temperatures will remain near normal and most valleys will see 40s to lower 50s through early next week and this is warm enough to produce valley rain. Above 7,000’ will have the best chance for accumulating snow through the weekend.

The only concern with this pattern is pockets of freezing rain or freezing drizzle. This could produce very icy road conditions in the overnight and early morning hours.