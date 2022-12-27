Valley rain and mountain snow with gusty wind for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Warm and windy for your Tuesday. The southern parts of Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties will be dealing with periods of heavy snow with 6”-12” on high peaks. Most of the valleys in the region will have rain or a rain/snow mix through the afternoon with light snow possible tonight. Winds are expected to be out of the south to southeast between 15-30 mph with gusty winds near Livingston and down the Madison Valley.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 23. Spotty rain showers and cloudy through most of the day with a strong southeast wind between 15-30 mph. As temperatures fall toward the afternoon you should expect a few snowflakes to mix into the region.

BUTTE: High: 43; Low: 25. Hit and miss rain showers with light snow mixing in is expected through the day. Winds stay out of the southeast between 15-30 mph.

DILLON: High: 38; Low: 21. Expect a brisk breeze through the day out of the south to southwest, eventually shifting more northerly. We are mainly expecting scattered rain showers with light snow mixing in through the day.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 35; Low: 15. Snowy and turning colder tonight with bands of heavy snow expected through the afternoon and evening. Snow totals are expected to be between 6”-8” by the evening with locally higher amounts expected.