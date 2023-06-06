Viewer photos/video of funnel cloud

Several people in and around Great Falls sent us photos and videos of a funnel cloud on Monday, June 5, 2023 shortly after 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said on Facebook: "A brief funnel cloud near Dutton was visible from Great Falls this evening. This funnel was brief in duration and non-impactful."

If a funnel cloud actually makes contact with the ground, then it becomes a tornado.

At this point, we don't know if there was more than one funnel cloud. We will update you if we get more information.

Kristen Wise Funnel Cloud NW of Great Falls



Kandace Arnoux Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls

Melissa Zech Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls

Melenda Fladstol Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls - sent by Melenda Fladstol

Crystal Nix Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls

(anonymous) Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls

Candy Zinke Baumgartner Funnel Cloud seen from Great Falls