Warm and dry pattern for the weekend in SW Montana

Friday's Forecast:A weak cold front will move through the area, but you should not expect to see rain from this front. Our temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for the region with light wind and partly cloudy skies.

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 36. Partly cloudy skies and light winds are expected for the afternoon with mild temperatures near the 70° mark.

BUTTE: High: 66; Low: 30. Cloudy and mild for the afternoon with a light wind out of the south shifting more westerly through the evening.

DILLON: High: 67; Low: 35 Comfortable temperatures through the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 64; Low: 20. Mild with afternoon clouds and comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Lows will fall quickly by morning as our skies clear.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK AND BEYOND: Temperatures for the weekend will stay a little above average as a high-pressure system keeps us warm and dry. Late next week an upper-level low pressure system will change our pattern to a cooler and wetter set-up by Thursday and will stick around through the early part of the following week.

