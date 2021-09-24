Warm and dry this weekend

BOZEMAN – A new blocking High-pressure ridge is building over the region and with it a warm and dry weather pattern.

Temperatures could be 10 degrees or higher above normal this weekend and lower valleys over SW Montana could reach the low to mid 80s.

Warm highs will also help produce warmer morning lows. The higher elevations could see frost in the early morning hours, but lower valleys should be frost-free this weekend.

Wildfire smoke and haze was a little more visible Friday. Most of this came from local fires like the Haystack Fire near Boulder. Over the weekend a stronger West to SW flow will pave the way for more wildfire smoke to roll into the region from fires as far away as California.