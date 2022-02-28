Warm and windy start to the week

Today's Forecast: Warm and windy weather moves back into the region with mostly cloudy conditions and a few spotty showers moving through for the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Spotty showers will turn to a mix of rain and snow during the evening with light snow in a few of the mountains. Highs will move quickly to the 40s for the afternoon before lows fall slowly to the low 30s tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 45; Low: 33. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with winds out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph for the afternoon and evening. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible for the evening with little if any snow accumulation expected.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 33. Warm and wind through the afternoon with gusts between 15-25 mph out of the south is expected. Spotty rain showers briefly switching to a rain/snow mix during the evening. No significant accumulation is expected for valleys, though area mountains may see some light accumulation in the area.

DILLON: High: 49; Low: 62. Breezy and mild with daytime temperatures warming swiftly to near 50° during the afternoon with a westerly wind between 15-30 mph. Spotty rain showers are possible for the late afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 35; Low: 19. Mostly cloudy and windy with a south wind between 10-20 mph. Light snow of less than 1” is possible overnight.