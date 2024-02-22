Warm and Windy weather coming to SW Montana

BOZEMAN – More mild days ahead for Montana. The combination of above to well above average temperatures combined with strong surface winds this weekend will create rapid snowmelt especially for the lower valleys.

Wind gusts Saturday afternoon across SW Montana could reach the 30 to 60 mph range and in high wind areas gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible. At the time of this report, there are no wind highlights up across SW Montana but that could change with updated forecasts from the National Weather Service Friday.

A short-lived cold snap will hit with a powerful area of Low-pressure late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. This storm system will drop down out of Alaska and dig into the Pacific NW and northern Rockies.

Look for colder than normal temperatures by Tuesday. Lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix Monday as the storm digs into the region. This will create wet roadways on Monday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly by Tuesday morning and there is concern for possible flash freezing of wet roads impacting your Tuesday morning commute.

