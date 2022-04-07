Warm for Friday before winter weather returns

Today's Forecast: Temperatures are finally climbing back above average for your Thursday. Expect clear skies and light wind for your Thursday with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will cool back to near freezing or slightly below for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 32. Mild and sunny with light wind out of the west. Temperatures will be chilly tonight with highs pushing to near 70° for Friday.

BUTTE: High: 57; Low: 31. Clear and mild for the afternoon with mostly clear skies for the evening.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 29. Quiet and mild for your Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 53; Low: 17. Mainly sunny and mild as temperatures creep back to the 50s.

A HOT/COLD FORECAST AHEAD: Friday will bring temperatures back to near 70° before a cold front swings back and locks us into unseasonably cold temperatures by Saturday. There are several cold fronts that will bring several chances of snow or a rain/snow mix. This system will boost snowpack in southwest Montana with most of the wet snow falling in the mountains across western Montana through at least Wednesday of next week.