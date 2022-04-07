Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm for Friday before winter weather returns

Colder air on the way.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Colder air on the way.jpg
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 12:38:39-04

Today's Forecast: Temperatures are finally climbing back above average for your Thursday. Expect clear skies and light wind for your Thursday with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph. Temperatures will cool back to near freezing or slightly below for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 57; Low: 32. Mild and sunny with light wind out of the west. Temperatures will be chilly tonight with highs pushing to near 70° for Friday.

BUTTE: High: 57; Low: 31. Clear and mild for the afternoon with mostly clear skies for the evening.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 29. Quiet and mild for your Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 53; Low: 17. Mainly sunny and mild as temperatures creep back to the 50s.

A HOT/COLD FORECAST AHEAD: Friday will bring temperatures back to near 70° before a cold front swings back and locks us into unseasonably cold temperatures by Saturday. There are several cold fronts that will bring several chances of snow or a rain/snow mix. This system will boost snowpack in southwest Montana with most of the wet snow falling in the mountains across western Montana through at least Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119