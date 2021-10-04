Warm for now with cool wet pattern moving in by Thursday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will climb quickly for your Monday as high pressure keeps our skies mainly clear and ushers in warmer air from the southwest. Winds are expected to stay between 10-20 mph out of the south with clouds moving in late in the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 80; Low: 46. Warm and sunny for the afternoon with a south wind between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 74; Low: 39. Mild sunshine with a light wind for most of the day before we see a mix of moonlight and clouds by early Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 39 Mostly sunny with a light thin batch of clouds moving in for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 70; Low: 24. Mainly sunny and warming through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly for the evening back to the 20s under partly cloudy skies this evening.

COOL WET PATTERN EMERGES: While we are seeing mostly sunny skies and warm conditions to start the week, a much larger system will usher in cooler temperatures by Thursday. That will likely drop temperatures to the 50s by Thursday and keep that cool air in place through the weekend. We will likely see several chances of rain and some mountain snow by early Saturday.