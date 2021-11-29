Warm with a few afternoon showers for your Monday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will remain warm for your Monday as a weak cold front tries to move through the area. Scattered rain showers are likely to develop during the afternoon for the valleys with a few isolated mountain snow showers. The showers will be most predominant for the late afternoon and early evening before the showers move out shortly after sunset.

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 30. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures above average along with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. A few scattered rain showers will develop late in the afternoon into the evening. A few fleeting flakes are possible after sunset with no accumulation expected.

BUTTE: High: 50; Low: 27. Temperatures will stay mild through the afternoon with a breeze between 10-20 mph out of the southwest. Spotty afternoon showers will move through for the afternoon or early evening.

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 27 Mostly cloudy and mild for the afternoon with a west wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 43; Low: 17. Mostly cloudy skies and mild for the afternoon.