Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer and breezy for Monday

items.[0].image.alt
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Clear and sunny.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:02:53-05

Today's Forecast: Clear and sunny with temperatures climbing quickly for your Monday. Highs will top out in the low and middle 30s for the afternoon with winds gusting between 10-20 mph out of the south. The strongest winds will pick up late in the late afternoon and early evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 18. Mild afternoon with winds picking up between 5-15 mph with wind out of the south. The stronger winds will pick up late in the afternoon and evening.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 17. Mild but breezy for the middle afternoon with gustier winds tonight and Tuesday.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 19 Mostly sunny and mild through the afternoon with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 19. Slowly warming under mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the southwest between 10-20 mph for the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader