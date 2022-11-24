Watch Now
Warmer and sunny for Thanksgiving

Posted at 7:48 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 09:48:09-05

Today's Forecast: Although Thanksgiving morning is chilly the afternoon will warm quickly into the middle 30s. Expect skies to be clear with a light southeast wind between 5-10 mph. With clear skies our overnight lows will fall quickly to the teens and 20s for the overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 37; Low: 23. Sunny and mild for your Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies and light wind.

BUTTE: High: 36; Low: 16. Quiet and sunny with a light southeast wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 31; Low: 19. Cloudless skies and pleasant for the afternoon with light southerly wind for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 7. Temperatures will warm quickly leaving highs near freezing.

