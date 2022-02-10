Warmer and windy with colder air and flurries for Friday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will continue to climb to the 40s and 50s for the afternoon with strong winds expected. Winds will stay out of the west to the northwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 or 30 mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with a slight clearing for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 47; Low: 24. Expect partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with winds picking up through the afternoon between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 47; Low: 19. Warm and windy through the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 25. Gusty winds out of the west will be dominant for the afternoon with a west wind between 15-25 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 13. Mild and breezy with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph. Skies will clear briefly for the evening allowing temperatures to fall back to the teens overnight.

UPCOMING SNOW CHANCES: A chilly airmass will move in early Friday which could bring the chance of light snow to parts of southwest Montana early in the day. Accumulations will be minimal with trace amounts possible. Temperatures for the weekend will sneak back to the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. Another round of cool air will move in late on Monday into the middle of the week. That will bring a few several chances of snow. Early model data shows between 1”-2” in valleys, though totals will be dependent on how quickly the cooler air moves in on Monday which could push snowfall totals closer to 2”-4” inches.