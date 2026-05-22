Warmer for Friday with above average temps this weekend

Today's Forecast: After a chilly start, our temperatures are expected to climb quickly into the 60s under partly cloudy or mostly clear skies.Clouds are expected to once again build into the area by the late afternoon or evening. Winds should remain light as we have a weak high-pressure system moving though the area. That same high-pressure system should keep any significant chances of rain limited for today with warm temperatures from Saturday through Monday.

BOZEMAN: High: 62; Low: 39. Mild and sunny today with a light northerly wind between 5-10 mph.Some clouds will move in late in the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 63; Low: 35. Expect milder temperatures to build into the area with mainly sunny skies and light wind.

DILLON: High: 66; Low: 39. Look for a quick warm-up with highs approaching average for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 57; Low: 30. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50.Winds are expected to be varied but light for the afternoon and evening.

MAGNIFICENT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Memorial Day weekend is promising to bring above average temperatures and generally dry conditions.Winds are expected to pick up by the end of the weekend and Memorial Day as our highs top out in the upper 70s.While rain chances are virtually nonexistent existent Saturday and Sunday, the current weather model guidance does show a few isolated thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon, though our chances are sparse with no severe weather expected.