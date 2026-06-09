Warmer sunshine Monday with cool showers moving in Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Sunday afternoon.Highs for your Monday will build to near 70° with plenty of midday sunshine.Winds will stay between 10-20 mph out of the west to southwest during the afternoon.Clouds are expected to roll in for the afternoon ahead of our next rain/snow maker for Tuesday and Wednesday.Rain is expected for valleys with slushy wet snow in high elevations.

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 51. Crisp and cool for the morning with partly cloudy skies.Highs will climb quickly with plenty of late-morning sunshine.Clouds will move in for the evening, but rain chances remain low until after midnight when we could see a few splash and dash showers with more widespread rain through the day on Tuesday.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 45. Lots of sun will help us build highs near average.Look for late-day clouds with rain chances picking up for the evening.Showers with an occasional rumble of thunder are possible on Tuesday followed by high mountain flakes.

DILLON: High: 70; Low: 50. Mainly dry for your Monday with just a few spotty showers possible overnight tonight and into your Tuesday. Look for highs near or slightly above average for today with lots of sun until clouds roll in late in the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 65; Low: 39. A few spotty showers are possible around the area today, though most of those are going to be in the mountains.Scattered showers are expected tonight with numerous showers likely for the late afternoon Tuesday and a gain early Wednesday morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool showers move in by Tuesday morning

ROLLER COASTER FORECAST: Another big cool-down could bring mountain snow for Tuesday and Wednesday in high elevations.We stay active with our pattern through Wednesday.Highs do build nicely by the end of the week with 60s for highs on Thursday and 70s on Friday.Both days look dry with a few spotty chances for showers over the weekend.