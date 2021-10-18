Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer trend late in October in Western Montana

items.[0].image.alt
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Mostly Cloudy.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:06:15-04

Today's Forecast: A large low-pressure system is spinning to the south of the area and bringing mostly cloudy conditions to the area for the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will pick up for the afternoon between 10-20 mph for most of the region. A few showers are possible for southern Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties for the evening, with most of the area remaining dry for the evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy for the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Winds will stay out off the northwest between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 60; Low: 27. Mild and mostly cloudy. The afternoon will bring partly cloudy skies for the afternoon and evening. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 32 Cooler under mostly cloudy skies for late in the afternoon into the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 54; Low: 27. Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers are possible for the early evening before skies clear for the evening.

SIX TO TEN DAY OUTLOOK:
Temperature Outlook: Temperatures will be warmer than average between October 23-27. The warmest area will be in the central plains and the warm air will spill back to western Montana leaving us slightly above average.

Temperature Outlook.jpg

Precipitation Outlook: Precipitation outlook between October 23-27 will put western Montana above average for precipitation. The combination of warm and wet conditions will likely lead to valley showers during this time frame.

Precipitation Outlook.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader