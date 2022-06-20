Warming and drying trend begins tomorrow

BOZEMAN – Summer Solstice begins early Tuesday morning at 3:13 am that means Tuesday will be the first full day of summer.

Ironically, a warming and drying trend also begins Tuesday for SW Montana.

There is a broad upper-level Low sitting over Montana today producing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with some moderate rainfall. The Low will continue to spin off to the East by this evening and High-pressure returns tomorrow for the entire region.

Temperatures will rise above normal by midweek but cool slightly by the weekend.

A FLOOD ADVISORY will continue for the Gallatin River at Logan through Wednesday afternoon. The combination of recent rainfall and warm temperatures melting higher mountain snowpack continues to produce high water. The Gallatin River is expected to fall below minor flood stage later this week.