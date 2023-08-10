Warming and drying trend through the weekend

BOZEMAN – A warming and drying trend begins today, and temperatures will begin to climb to near normal levels by the weekend and above normal levels by early next week.

A Canadian cold front will drop down and pass through Montana mostly east of the divide on Sunday and will cool temperatures slightly and create increasing surface wind. Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be confined to the northern counties of Montana on Sunday.

A stronger surge of heat is likely by early next week and temperature forecasts are inching closer to the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday and Tuesday.