Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming temperatures into the weekend

MARCH11JET.png
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:58:56-05

BOZEMAN – The weekend weather pattern continues to warm up with a westerly flow developing. This westerly flow will also bring in some scattered showers by Sunday along with stronger surface wind gusts on Saturday.

There are high wind highlights up along the front range and adjacent plains along with the Upper Yellowstone region under a wind advisory. Peak gusts 60 to 75 mph are possible in the highlighted areas on the map below.

MARCH11WINDHIGHLIGHTS.png

Next weeks pattern will keep temperatures near normal with a few showers possible by Tuesday. If you are making plans for St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday the weather forecast is looking good.

Lastly, don’t forget this weekend we return to Daylight Savings Time. Turn those clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader