Warming trend begins

BOZEMAN – The greatest impact on travel today has been localized gusty winds producing areas of blowing snow with low visibility.

The Livingston area has seen peak gusts of 50 to 60 mph today and that is creating areas of blowing snow. The Park County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to stay off the roads including I-90 unless it’s absolutely necessary. They have been dealing with partial road closures, slide offs and accidents due to the high winds and blowing snow.

Monida Pass and Raynolds Pass is also impacted by areas of blowing snow and low visibility at times. If the wind continues after sunset, this will create hazardous travel conditions.

A disturbance is moving into Montana in a NW flow aloft producing localized gusty winds and higher mountain snow.

Mountain and passes in Western Montana could see several more inches of snow through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Western Montana through 11 am Wednesday. Periods of snow and some blowing snow with icy road conditions will produce difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

A slow warming trend began today and thanks to the increased cloud cover and some wind the deep Arctic air is finally breaking down. Temperatures should continue to climb and we could see upper 30s and a few lower 40s by Friday.