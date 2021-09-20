Warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Chilly temperatures to start the new work week and that will continue heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday we should slowly start to transition into a warming and drying trend for the rest of the week and heading into the upcoming weekend.

Clear skies will keep temperatures on the chilly side tonight with most morning forecast lows down around freezing for the lower valleys to the upper teens for the higher valleys.

High-pressure will begin to build over the state and much of the western half of the country on Tuesday. This ridge pattern should be strong by Wednesday into Thursday and hold over the region through the weekend. This will create a warm and dry west to SW flow. Temperatures should jump above normal beginning Wednesday and for some of you there is a chance we could see lower 80s by Saturday.

A side effect of this warm and dry pattern and mid-level flow out of the SW is increasing wildfire smoke from fires as far away as California and local fires as well.

