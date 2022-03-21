Warming trend for the first week of Spring

Today's Forecast: A brisk morning with stronger winds out of the west between 10-20 mph as highs top out in the low and middle 40s for southwest Montana for your Monday. Stronger winds continue through the early evening as lows fall back to the middle 20s overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 42; Low: 27. A mix of sun and clouds and a southwest wind will push daytime highs back to the low 40s for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 41; Low: 26. Afternoon clouds will move into place this afternoon with winds out of the northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 43; Low: 25. Partly cloudy skies and a brisk westerly wind between 10-20 mph through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 37; Low: 12. Chilly but mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with winds out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

WARMER TREND THIS WEEK We still have several systems moving through the region over the course of the next 10 days. Highs will move back to the middle and upper 50s by Wednesday before a weak system moved through the region through Thursday that could bring some light snow to the region by early Thursday. Accumulations will be minimal in the valleys. Temperatures are expected to spike to the 60s for the weekend.