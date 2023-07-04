Warming trend returns beginning Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A chilly temperature pattern over Montana for the 4th of July. A trough of Low-pressure is currently resting over the state producing a cool northerly flow aloft.

This northerly flow is also pushing some wildfire smoke across the state from wildfires in Canada. Air quality is not terrible, but a hazy appearance is noticeable.

Beginning Wednesday the flow aloft will veer back out of the WSW and temperatures will begin to climb to near normal levels for the rest of the week.

A shortwave disturbance could produce scattered thunderstorms over SW Montana Thursday afternoon with Bozeman eastward having the higher probability of thunderstorm activity Thursday.