Warming trend will be back this weekend

BOZEMAN – A weak North to NE flow aloft continues to produce cooler conditions across Montana Thursday.

The flow aloft will begin to shift out of the west and SW starting Friday, and this will lock us into a warming trend this weekend into early next week. Forecast highs will move back up into the 70s through the mid 80s.

Warmest air temperatures are likely on Monday with most of SW Montana hitting the lower to mid 80s.

Of course, this also means warmer morning lows this weekend into next week, and the threat of morning frost will diminish locally.

There could be some late afternoon thunderstorms rumbling around SW Montana beginning Wednesday of next week, and that pattern could continue through the end of next week.