Warming up for a few days before the next cool and wet weather pattern

BOZEMAN – Warming up for a few days and then cooling down for a days. That is the basic pattern trend for SW Montana through Labor Day Weekend.

High pressure is currently building over SW Montana producing a mostly dry and mild to warm temperature pattern. The only exception will be a few isolated thunderstorms building Friday afternoon and evening over West Yellowstone and possibly lifting into the Bozeman region.

A deep trough of Low pressure is currently digging down the Pacific NW coast and reaching northern California. This trough pattern will slowly begin to drift eastward and catch up to Montana late Sunday into Labor Day.

This will produce scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cooler temperatures, especially on Labor Day.