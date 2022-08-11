Watch for a few thunderstorms through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft will pave the way for monsoon moisture to move over SW Montana producing scattered thunderstorms for several days.

The late afternoon through midnight will be the best time for scattered thunderstorms to develop and at this time we do not anticipate severe thunderstorm activity but general storms with some producing small hail and gusty outflow winds. The biggest concern is the threat of lightning and possible new wildfire starting locally over SW Montana.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for daytime highs for the next 3 to 5 days due to the thicker cloud cover but overall temperatures will remain just above seasonal averages. Overnight temperatures could continue to be on the mild to warm side with mostly cloudy skies.