Watch for isolated thunderstorms

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 12, 2023
BOZEMAN – A quiet weather pattern overall for SW Montana through the end of the week. The only exception is isolated late day pop-up thunderstorms could develop.

Thursday looks a little bit more unstable and the chance for isolated rumbles is a little higher. I don’t expect widespread thunderstorms but isolated hit and miss rumbles are possible through the end of the week.

By the weekend High-pressure should strengthen over Montana and lock us into a hot and dry pattern especially by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

