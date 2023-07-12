Watch for isolated thunderstorms

BOZEMAN – A quiet weather pattern overall for SW Montana through the end of the week. The only exception is isolated late day pop-up thunderstorms could develop.

Thursday looks a little bit more unstable and the chance for isolated rumbles is a little higher. I don’t expect widespread thunderstorms but isolated hit and miss rumbles are possible through the end of the week.

By the weekend High-pressure should strengthen over Montana and lock us into a hot and dry pattern especially by the end of the weekend and into early next week.