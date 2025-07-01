Watch for rumbles of thunder Wednesday through Friday

BOZEMAN – The main focus of the weather for the rest of this week is on monsoonal moisture.

Large High-pressure ridge over the western U.S. will continue to produce hot temperatures across the entire region, with extreme heat gripping much eastern Montana through Wednesday evening.

There is a Heat Advisory up for eastern Montana through Wednesday night with maximum temperatures reaching the upper 90s to low 100s.

Monsoonal moisture is lifting into higher latitudes under the ridge pattern and this will create several rounds of isolated to scattered late afternoon to early evening thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

The higher probability days for scattered thunderstorms will be on Friday.

Wednesday look for isolated thunderstorms to develop over SW Montana and as they lift to the NE those storms could become stronger.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk or low risk for a few possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday evening. Some storms could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and/or large damaging hail.

