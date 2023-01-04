Watch for some snow Thursday evening into Friday morning

BOZEMAN – A powerful Pacific storm is just off the California coast Wednesday afternoon and should continue to move into Oregon and California Wednesday evening.

This storm will produce very heavy valley rainfall and impressive high mountain snow in California through Friday morning. The Sierra Nevada range could see another 2 to 4 feet of snow with gusts to 85 mph.

This storm will stay mostly south of Montana but some wrap around snow bands are possible for Montana Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. East of the divide has a higher probability of snow Friday morning with light to moderate accumulations.

West Yellowstone to Big Sky to Cooke City and Yellowstone National Park will see the best chance for additional snowfall out of this storm.

Plan ahead for possible snow and slow-go travel impacts for your Friday morning commutes around central and SW Montana.