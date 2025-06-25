Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch for stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Stronger thunderstorms possible Thursday
BOZEMAN – A slow warming trend continues today with near temperatures overall, and it was not nearly as chilly this morning compared to Tuesday morning.

A SW flow aloft will be building for the rest of the week helping to moderate temperatures and it could also pave the way for a few scattered thunderstorms.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has a low “marginal” risk for severe thunderstorms to develop over a small part of SW Montana. Butte to Bozeman up into central and Northern Montana could see a few severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and/or large damaging hail.

Brief heavy rain and frequent lightning are also likely with several of the stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

