Watch for thunderstorm activity this afternoon and evening

BOZEMAN – An unstable atmosphere will bring increased scattered thunderstorm activity to SW Montana late Thursday afternoon with rumbles possibly lasting up to around midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “Marginal” risk for stronger thunderstorms is the far west to SW corner locally. This means some thunderstorms could produce damaging winds gusts, small to large size hail, brief heavy rain.

kbzk

Wrap around bands of moisture will be lifting into SW Montana as a Low-pressure system in Northern California is pushing to the NE. This will bring scattered showers, some thunderstorms, and even a little higher mountain snowfall to SW Montana Friday through Sunday.

kbzk

Cooler temperatures will return with this stormy pattern and fall back down to near normal levels this weekend. This should help slow the rapid snow melting that is currently impacting the state. Some smaller streams and creeks are out of their banks producing minor flooding in low lying areas.