Weak cold front arrives Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A weak cold front will pass through the region Friday afternoon producing a few high mountain snow showers and slightly cooler temperatures.

Lower valleys should remain on the dry side but look for increasing surface wind gusts with this weak frontal passage Friday afternoon.

There could be some lingering cloud cover Saturday but mostly dry conditions are expected locally.

A warming trend begins Sunday with temperatures well above normal by early next week. The latest forecast is pushing temperatures into the 50s next week with a slight chance of a few locations reaching 60 degrees.