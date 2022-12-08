Weak disturbance could produce light snow Friday

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will bring scattered snow showers to SW Montana Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will pass through the region with some snow and locally windy conditions. This disturbance will have a minor impact on travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for far western and NW Montana Thursday evening through noon Friday. I-90 will be impacted with snow and blowing snow from Missoula to Lookout Pass westward to Spokane, WA.

kbzk

Big Sky to West Yellowstone to Island Park, ID will have the higher probability of light to moderate snow out of this storm.

kbzk

A slower moving storm system will impact the Pacific NW, central and northern Rockies this weekend into early next week. Forecast models show a deep area of Low-pressure will move into Washington and Oregon on Saturday and dig into northern Utah and finally ejecting into the Dakotas early next week.

Although the storm should track mostly south of our region that doesn’t mean we are in the clear. In fact, to be on the northern edge of a storm like this should produce widespread snow over southern Montana. Plan on hazardous travel conditions to return by Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

After this Low moves out a shot of Arctic air will dig down into Montana producing well below normal temperatures throughout next week across the entire state.