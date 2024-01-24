Weak system Thursday could produce light snow

BOZEMAN – A weak Pacific storm system is hitting the NW coast Wednesday afternoon, and it will begin to push into Montana Wednesday night into Thursday.

Clouds and mountain snow will push over SW Montana and this could have a minor impact on travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning especially for mountain passes. Monida Pass over to Targhee Pass could see several inches of snow from this storm system.

Mountain passes along I-90 could see light snow accumulations Thursday and if you are traveling please allow extra time to travel over all area mountain passes Thursday.

A strong SW flow aloft will begin to develop this weekend producing well above normal temperatures through most of next week. Forecast highs early next week could reach the mid 40s to lower 50s.