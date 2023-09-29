Weekend forecast and how it could impact college football games

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is digging into Northern California and will slide into the central and northern Rockies this weekend.

This will produce cooler temperatures, especially by Sunday, and bring some scattered showers.

The forecast has a higher probability of rainfall for the Grizzlies homecoming football game Saturday and a lower probability of rainfall for the Bobcat homecoming football game Saturday afternoon.

SW Montana could see a few isolated showers early Saturday morning and some redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon Saturday.

Sunday there will be a few wrap around bands of moisture over SW Montana producing scattered showers and possibly a little very high mountain snow. It will not be raining all day Sunday but look for some brief showers and isolated rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures should be near to slightly cooler than normal Saturday but trending below to well below normal by Sunday.