Western Montana to continue to see hazardous travel conditions into Saturday

BOZEMAN – Warm and windy conditions is slowly improving overall weather over SW Montana with a few exceptions. West of the divide more snow bands and travel issues will continue through early Saturday morning.

An avalanche has been reported from Montana Department of Transportation and has closed I-90 between St. Regis and Lookout Pass. MDT is reporting westbound lanes are impacted with this avalanche.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has extended a WINTER STORM WARNING for far western Montana through 11 am Saturday. Snow bands will produce vigorous short bursts of snow, reducing visibility, keeping roads wet to icy especially at pass levels.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has also issued a new WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot region for scattered snow bands. Short bursts of moderate snow will impact travel especially for mountain passes like MacDonald Pass to Georgetown Lake through 5 am Saturday.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has HIGH WIND WARNINGS up for Madison County through midnight Friday with peak wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. A WIND ADVISORY is also up for the Livingston area through Saturday morning with peak wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher.

kbzk

New local storm reports of heavy snow to share: West Valley near Anaconda is reporting 16.3” of total snow from the last 2 days. Philipsburg 16” of snow, St. Regis (far western MT) 23” of total snow so far. Lolo 13”, Potomac 16”, Victor 12”. You can see why avalanche danger is high in Western Montana.

The forecast is looking cooler this weekend and slightly above normal temperatures next week. The best news is the general forecast is also on dry side next week improving travel conditions.