Who turned on the heater last night?

BOZEMAN – Frosty temperatures reported across SW Montana Wednesday morning with a few record lows and many near record lows.

Minimum morning temperatures fell into the 20s and low 30s locally. The cold spots were higher elevated valleys like Elk Park, Wisdom, Wise River, Bannack State Park, West Yellowstone and Butte.

At the time of this report 1 record low has been set and that was Dillon with 31 degrees.

Skies will be clear again tonight and temperatures will fall once again into the 20s and 30s but mostly for higher elevated valleys. Lower valleys should remain above freezing.

The next weather maker will be a weak disturbance that could produce a few late day thunderstorms over SW Montana Friday afternoon to early evening. These storms should be short-lived but a few could be on the strong side producing brief heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

Over the weekend, temperatures should rise significantly into the 80s and few lower 90s and that is well above normal for this time of year. Watch for rapid snow melting at higher elevations with streams and creeks running very strong with runoff.