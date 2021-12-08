Windy and mild with late-day light rain to snow for Wednesday

Today's Forecast: A cold front will sweep across the area for the afternoon and evening. While there is not much moisture associated with this system, it will likely bring light rain with a quick switch-over to snow for a few of the valleys with light snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the low 40s for most of the region today with winds out of the southwest gusting between 20-30 mph. Snow accumulations for the valleys will be a trace at best, but light rain with temperatures falling below freezing could make some roads and bridge decks slick overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 16. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon with rain transitioning to a few flakes during the early evening. Rain and snow chances will taper quickly by 10 PM. Winds today will be out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Brisk winds will continue tonight out of the west to northwest between 15-25 mph before letting up by dawn.

BUTTE: High: 42; Low: 14. Mostly cloudy skies could provide a slight chance of rain or snow showers by the early afternoon. Winds will be gusting to near 30 mph this afternoon into the evening.

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 15 Gusty winds and mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest with gusts approaching 35 mph for the afternoon. Skies will clear quickly for the evening allowing lows to fall to the middle teens tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 33; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with an chance of light snow developing late this afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to max out around 2” by early Thursday.