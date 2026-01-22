Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Blast across Montana through the weekend

Bitter cold returns across Montana
🚨 Breaking Weather Alert — Montana Winter Blast

Issued: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

🔴 EXTREME DANGER — Eastern & Northeastern Montana

  • Alerts: Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories
  • Timeline: Thursday through Sunday
  • Feels Like Temps: –35° to –55°F
  • Risks: Frostbite in minutes, hazardous travel

🟠 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — Billings & Surrounding Counties

  • Timing: 5 p.m. Thursday – 5 p.m. Friday
  • Hazards:
    • Light snow
    • Icy road conditions
    • Blowing snow
  • Wind Chills: –10° to –25°F

🟡 LIGHT SNOW & COLD — Western Montana

  • Timing: Friday into Saturday
  • Conditions:
    • Periods of light snow
    • Colder temps — but less extreme than east

🔵 COLD & SNOW CHANCE — Southwest Montana

  • Lows: Around 0° or slightly below Friday & Saturday mornings
  • Wind Chills: –5° to –15°F
  • Roads: Chance for icy surfaces Friday–Saturday

⚠️ Safety Tips:

  • Dress in layers & cover exposed skin
  • Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure in extreme cold
  • Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle if traveling
