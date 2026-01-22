Winter Blast across Montana through the weekend

🚨 Breaking Weather Alert — Montana Winter Blast Issued: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 🔴 EXTREME DANGER — Eastern & Northeastern Montana Alerts: Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories

Timeline: Thursday through Sunday

Feels Like Temps: –35° to –55°F

Risks: Frostbite in minutes, hazardous travel 🟠 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — Billings & Surrounding Counties Timing: 5 p.m. Thursday – 5 p.m. Friday

Hazards:

Light snow Icy road conditions Blowing snow

Wind Chills: –10° to –25°F 🟡 LIGHT SNOW & COLD — Western Montana Timing: Friday into Saturday

Conditions:

Periods of light snow Colder temps — but less extreme than east

🔵 COLD & SNOW CHANCE — Southwest Montana Lows: Around 0° or slightly below Friday & Saturday mornings

Wind Chills: –5° to –15°F

Roads: Chance for icy surfaces Friday–Saturday ⚠️ Safety Tips: Dress in layers & cover exposed skin

Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure in extreme cold

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle if traveling

