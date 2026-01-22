Winter Blast across Montana through the weekend

🚨 Breaking Weather Alert — Montana Winter Blast
Issued: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
🔴 EXTREME DANGER — Eastern & Northeastern Montana
- Alerts: Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories
- Timeline: Thursday through Sunday
- Feels Like Temps: –35° to –55°F
- Risks: Frostbite in minutes, hazardous travel
🟠 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY — Billings & Surrounding Counties
- Timing: 5 p.m. Thursday – 5 p.m. Friday
- Hazards:
- Light snow
- Icy road conditions
- Blowing snow
- Wind Chills: –10° to –25°F
🟡 LIGHT SNOW & COLD — Western Montana
- Timing: Friday into Saturday
- Conditions:
- Periods of light snow
- Colder temps — but less extreme than east
🔵 COLD & SNOW CHANCE — Southwest Montana
- Lows: Around 0° or slightly below Friday & Saturday mornings
- Wind Chills: –5° to –15°F
- Roads: Chance for icy surfaces Friday–Saturday
⚠️ Safety Tips:
- Dress in layers & cover exposed skin
- Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure in extreme cold
- Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle if traveling