Winter like weather pattern slow to change

BOZEMAN – Unsettled pattern is very slow to change and it appears we are stuck with this winterlike pattern through Friday.

Flow aloft is out of the ENE and that continues to pave the way for chilly temperatures to linger over most of Montana. A Low-pressure system over Northern Utah is also slowly spinning to the east and should remain south of Montana.

The two combined will produce more of the same through Friday. Scattered snow showers mostly mountain based, below normal temperatures, and gusty N to NE winds.

Forecast models show a disturbance will track from North to South across Montana Friday morning and this could bring some early morning valley and mountain snow showers especially east of the divide and possible slow-go travel.

By Saturday a High-pressure ridge develops and with it a warming and drying trend. However, a strong cold front is expected to drop through Montana Sunday night into Monday and that could bring another round of mountain snow and gusty winds.

