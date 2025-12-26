Winter storms across the US delay air travel and bring threatening conditions on the ground

Wintry weather scattered across the U.S. is contributing to travel headaches right after the Christmas holiday.

Nationwide there were over 5,000 flight delays and more than 1,400 cancellations, according to tracking website FlightAware. The New York airports were leading the way with JFK, Newark and Laguardia each having more than 150 flights canceled.

Effects on the ground are also still pronounced.

California floods

In California, a powerful storm brought record-breaking rainfall and dangerous conditions across the state. The state's south in particular was battered by rain and experienced severe flooding, debris flows, mudslides and power outages.

Flooding and landslides have been pronounced due to burn scars left from large wildfires earlier in the year.

"We haven't had this much rain at this time of the year in decades," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said. "And so needless to say, our greatest concern [was] for those areas where the wildfires were in the city of Los Angeles — that is Palisades — and other areas outside of the city — That's Malibu and Altadena. So we were worried about the burn scars and massive mudslides. I am happy to say that did not occur, but that was the reason for the evacuation orders. And we hope that this subsides, but this amount of rain over so many days does weaken the earth. And so we will be worried about mudslides for some time."

At least 3 deaths are attributed to the storm.

The ongoing flood threat to California is forecast to diminish as the weekend gets drier.

MORE ON FLOODS | Deadly holiday storm claims lives in San Diego and Sacramento areas

Snow and wintry mix in New York

New York City is expecting the biggest snowfall in more than 3 years during the next few days. Between 4 and 8 inches of snow could fall as a powerful storm system moves across the Midwest towards the Northeast.

In both regions, millions will be bracing for snow and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. The National Weather Service advises the roads will be "treacherous" for those traveling back after Christmas.