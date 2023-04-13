Winter weather makes a return to SW Montana Thursday

Today's Forecast:

Bands of heavy snow will blanket most of western and southwestern Montana for your Thursday. Highs will stay in the low 30s and slushy wet roads are expected through the evening drive. Most valleys are looking to pick up 3”-5” of slushy snow with 6” or more for most mountain ranges. Snow showers will taper through the evening with lows falling back to the teens and 20s which could leave roads icy for the Friday morning commute.

BOZEMAN: High: 32; Low: 22. Heavy snow and slushy roads are in store for your Thursday. The latest model projections are showing most of the area picking up 3”-5” with 8” possible for some of the foothills. Visibility is expected to be low at times with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 34; Low: 15. Chilly temperatures and slick roads today. Pockets of snow could drop between 1”-3” with 3”-5” possible in higher elevations around Butte. Expect roads to be slick for the evening commute.

DILLON: High: 36; Low: 21. Sporadic snow showers are likely for the region with as much as 4” possible in the region by the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 36; Low: 11 Snow showers are expected for today, though they are expected to stay in the 1”-3” range through the day. Roads leading out of West Yellowstone may be slick and slushy as we see the surrounding mountains pick up 6” or more of snow.